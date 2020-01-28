Carbondale man found guilty in 2019 shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One man has been found guilty in a shooting at The Fields apartment in Carbondale, Illinois.
According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, on January 24 Dennis A. Higgins, Jr., 32 of Carbondale, was found guilty for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, after a four-day jury trial in Jackson County.
The charges stem from a July 16, 2019, shooting that occurred at The Fields apartment complex.
Carr said Higgins was one of two men who engaged in a shootout on the apartment’s property just before midnight.
Higgins and the other man shot at one another after an argument in the middle of the street, Carr said.
The incident was caught on video by surveillance cameras installed by the management of The Fields over the summer.
Higgins will remain in the custody of the Jackson County Jail without bond until his sentencing hearing.
Higgins faces a potential sentence of up to 14 years in prison for the above charges.
Carr said he is not eligible to receive a sentence of probation or conditional discharge on either charge.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the prosecution.
