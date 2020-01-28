BC faces tough test vs No. 6 Louisville

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Louisville has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Boston College has leaned on freshmen. For the Cardinals, seniors Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have combined to score 45 percent of Boston College's points this season.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Nwora has connected on 43.1 percent of the 109 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He's also made 77.6 percent of his foul shots this season.