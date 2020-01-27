Tanker truck filled with diesel fuel overturns, hazmat crews on scene in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of an overturned tanker truck on South Sprigg in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the crash happened on the 2500 block of South Sprigg on Monday morning, Jan. 27.
The tanker truck was filled with diesel fuel.
One person was taken from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials at the scene said there 200 gallons of diesel fuel. About 44,000 gallons of liquid was in the truck. It is not leaking at this time.
A crane is in route to set the truck upright.
Hann said hazmat crews and fire department officials are on the scene.
South Sprigg is closed from the 2500 block of South Sprigg to Old Hwy 61/S and the South Kingshighway exchange at the entrance to the diversion channel.
Fire officials said nearby businesses were not evacuated.
However, the nearby railroad track has been closed.
There is on risk to the public, according to fire officials. They are asking people to avoid the area while the situation is being taken care of.
This should be cleared up by noon, according to officials.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.