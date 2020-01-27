SIU kicks off Black History Month

CARBONDALE, ILL. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University began their Black History Month commemoration on Feb. 3.
The month hosted a number of activities including, speakers, acrobats, poetry, dance and a diversity luncheon.
The 2020 celebration theme was “African Americans and the Vote”.
Festivities are set to begin with a kickoff fest that was Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Shryock Auditorium. The guest speaker for the event was Jennifer Brobst, who is interim associate dean and associate professor of law at the SIU School of Law.
The Feb. 3 event also hosted performances from dancers and acrobats.
For a full schedule for events one can find all the information here.
All the events are free and open to be public.
