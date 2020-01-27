2 seriously injured in Pemiscot Co., Mo. crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash on Route US61 at Route O injured two people on Jan. 25 in Pemiscot County, Missouri.
The crash happened around 4:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 2003 Nissan Altima driven by 35-year-old Candice M. Cooper of Blytheville, Arkansas was headed south on the road just south of Holland.
Francisco C. Javier, 28 also of Blytheville, was heading north on the same road in a 2002 Ford F150.
State officials said Cooper failed to yield to Javier. Javier’s vehicle struck the left side of Cooper’s.
A passenger in Javier’s vehicle, 40-year-old Tony J. Stricklin of Blytheville, and Cooper were both seriously injured.
They were taken from the scene by Air EVAC to area medical centers.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.