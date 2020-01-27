Saint Francis Healthcare System announces changes to insurance with UnitedHealthcare

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In an announcement on Monday, Jan. 27, Saint Francis Healthcare System officials held a press conference on changes in negotiations with UnitedHealthcare system.
Doctor Maryann Reese, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Francis, said UnitedHealthcare issued a termination notice to Saint Francis Medical Center on November 6, 2019.
Doctor Reese said this means, starting March 5, Saint Francis Medical Center will be out-of-network with United.
KeepUsIn.com is a website that has been established for the community to get the most updated information on negotiations.
Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said they are disappointed in United’s decision to terminate the agreement.
Saint Francis officials said while other healthcare providers raise prices, they have lowered prices by 25 percent since 2018.
United has since increased its premiums and generated billions in profits each quarter, according to Saint Francis officials.
They said the insurance company has attempted to negotiate further payment cuts with Saint Francis as well.
Saint Francis said they have offered what they believe is a fair contract proposal to United.
They plan to keep the community informed on negotiations as they progress.
KFVS has reached out to UnitedHealthcare. We will update you with information when we hear back.
