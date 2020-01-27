Police push to have banquet hall’s liquor license revoked after shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is actively investigating a shooting at “The River” banquet center on South Sprigg St.
According to police, five people were injured when an unknown suspect or suspects open-fired in the building around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Sgt. Joey Hann said the department is in contact with the county prosecutor and city hall about their on-going investigation.
A report, made by officers, will be submitted to the prosecutor and city leaders.
Hann said the report will show that the Cape Girardeau Police Department supports a liquor license revocation of The River Valley Banquet Center.
Officers have made a similar request in the past.
This is not the first time police said they responded to gun violence at the banquet hall.
Back in April 2019, Cape Girardeau Police reported they were investigating what they called a ‘gun battle’ outside of banquet center, formally known as The River Banquet Center. No one was hurt.
The business’ liquor license was not renewed in June after this incident.
However, after an appeal to the liquor licensing board and Cape Girardeau City Council, the license was renewed.
Sgt. Hann said officers patrol the area around the business when events are scheduled.
In the latest incident on Sunday, four officers were outside of the building when they heard gunfire. The officers quickly entered the building to help the wounded and to try to track down the shooter or shooters.
Hann said the officers likely saved lives, but dedicating the level of manpower to one specific location for hours every weekend is not economically feasible nor fair to the rest of the city.
