Pedestrian hit by vehicle, flown to Nashville hospital with serious injuries

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - At 6:27 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, Paducah, Kentucky police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck be a vehicle.
Police said it happened at the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Christopher L. White, 42 of Paducah, was driving east in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala. He told police he began slowing down for a red light at North 13th Street.
He said the light changed to green and he began to resume his initial speed. White told police that as he passed the Community Kitchen he caught a glimpse of something entering the road from the left side.
His vehicle struck 68-year-old Martin E. Cornwell also of Paducah. White said he had no time to react, according to police.
Cornwell was taken to Baptist Health and later flown to a Nashville hospital with serious injuries.
White was not injured.
Police said a witness driving behind White as well as a man sitting on the front porch of a nearby home confirmed White’s account of the incident.
It is being investigated by the Paducah Police Department Collision Reconstruction Team and Det. Kevin Wilson.
