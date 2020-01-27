Paducah to install Public Parking Identification Signs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - During the week of Jan. 27, the city of Paducah installed Public Parking Identification Signs.
The City of Paducah asked the public in downtown projects, one topic of discussion was the awareness of the various public parking locations.
The planning director worked to develop signage and find the best locations to install signs to notify the public of available parking lots.
“Downtown Paducah has numerous parking lots. However, clear and consistent signage was lacking. Our goal is to bring awareness to underutilized parking lots such as the large city-owned lot at 3rd Street and Kentucky Avenue,” said Planning Director Tammara Tracy.
A group installed the signs to 18 parking sites which included.
- Farmers’ Market lot at North 2nd Street and Jefferson Street
- Maiden Alley lot at Kentucky Avenue and Maiden Alley
- Finkel lot at Marine Way and Washington Street
- Chamber lot with entrances off Clark Street, Marine Way, and Washington Street behind The Commerce Center building
- Kentucky Avenue lot at South 3rd and Kentucky Avenue
“As a planner and someone who moved to Paducah less than two years ago, I understand the benefits of wayfinding signage. Navigating a downtown urban center can be frustrating. The addition of aesthetically pleasing and internationally recognized signs can make a visit to downtown safer as well as more pleasant and accessible,” said Tracy.
Along with public parking signage, the city is working to find locations and design several ADA parking spots along Broadway.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.