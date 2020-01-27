Motorcycle driver seriously injured in St. Francois Co. crash

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was seriously injured in a crash on Jan. 26 around 1:20 p.m. in St. Francois County, Missouri.
State officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened on Route BB at Wallen Road.
Nathan C. Reese, 39 of Bismark, was driving south in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro. Steven E. White, 59 of Bismark, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson also heading south.
Officials said Reese’s Camaro turned in front of the motorcycle.
This resulted in the front of the motorcycle hitting the Camaro
White was seriously injured in the crash.
His motorcycle was totaled.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.