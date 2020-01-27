A mild afternoon south, chilly north

The northern half of the Heartland is under quite a bit of cloud coverage, and some areas still have fog. The clouds will be slow to break up, causing the northern half to be quite cool through the afternoon hours in the 30s. The southern half of the Heartland is seeing a lot of sunshine and therefore will have milder temperatures in the 50s. Highs will range from the 30s north to lower 50s south. Tonight lows will dip into the upper 20s to lower and mid 30s. A lot of clouds expected for your Tuesday. By Tuesday night, precipitation chances return. Late Tuesday into Wednesday there is a chance for wintry precipitation. Northern counties have a better chance to see snow, but amounts look pretty light at this time.