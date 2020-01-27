Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MOTHER KILLED
Central Missouri woman accused of killing 80-year-old mother
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Officers in central Missouri have arrested a 62-year-old woman accused of killing her 80-year-old mother. The Fulton Sun reports that Callaway County sheriff's deputies found Friday the body of Frances Keel at a home in Guthrie, an unincorporated township about 10 miles southwest of Fulton. Investigators say the elderly woman had been stabbed several times, and deputies found a 9.5-inch knife in the home believed to be the murder weapon. Deputies soon arrested Keel's daughter, Lola Katherine Crews, and prosecutors charged her Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Family members of Crews told investigators she suffers from schizophrenia.
CAPE GIRARDEAU SHOOTING
Police: 5 injured in Missouri banquet hall shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri say five people have been injured in a shooting inside a Cape Girardeau banquet hall. Television station KFVS reports the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at The River center. Police were initially called to the center for reports of a large, unruly crowd. Arriving officers then heard gunshots from inside the hall and rushed inside to find five injured people and that the shooter had fled. Police Sgt. Joey Hann says four of the injured suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Hanns says a fifth person was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. No arrests have been made.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-GOVERNOR-MISSOURI
Abortion among key issues in Missouri 2020 governor's race
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Abortion is expected to play a key role in Missouri's 2020 gubernatorial race. Republican Gov. Mike Parson is seeking to keep his seat. Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway wants to replace him. Parson has a big advantage over Galloway in the Republican-dominated state. But University of Central Missouri political scientist Robynn Kuhlmann said the issue of abortion could tighten the race. Parson last year signed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the U.S. It bans most abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Political scientists say that could drive enthusiasm among Democrats.
AP-US-MISSOURI-RIVER-FLOODING
4 Missouri River states unite to try to limit flooding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four states along the Missouri River are joining forces to look for ways to avoid the kind of flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage last year. Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to measure how much water flows down the Missouri River. State officials hope to present a united front to federal officials to gain more influence over how the river is managed after devastating floods in 2011 and 2019.
ILLINOIS ABORTIONS
Abortions in Illinois increased about 7% in 1 year
CHICAGO (AP) — New figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health show the number of abortions performed in the state increased about 7% from 2017 to 2018. The increase mostly came from Illinois residents who were seeking the procedure. The Chicago Tribune reports that many abortion opponents link the increase to a state law that went into effect in 2018 expanding taxpayer-subsidized abortions. The law allows state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions. It also made sure that abortions remain legal. Abortion-rights supporters, however, say there's no way to know how the law affected the overall numbers.
FIRE CHIEF-SEX CHARGES
Ex-Missouri fire chief convicted of sex crimes gets prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former southwestern Missouri fire chief convicted last year of raping a young woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Springfield television station KYTV reports that 70-year-old Larry McConnell was sentenced Friday following his November convictions of three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree rape. Until his conviction, McConnell had been the chief of the Brookline Fire Department for 20 years. Investigators said McConnell repeatedly raped a young woman at his farm and at the fire station. Court documents showed that the woman told investigators McConnell forced her to have sex with him for more than a year.
FIREFIGHTERS INJURED-MISSOURI
4 firefighters injured when roof of burning home collapses
SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Missouri say four firefighters were injured when the roof of a house where they were battling a fire collapsed on top of them. Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports that fire crews responded Friday evening to the house fire in Sikeston. Arriving firefighters found flames coming from the roof and went inside the house to try to knock down the blaze. Officials say moments later, the roof collapsed. The four firefighters were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and all are expected to recover. Officials say two firefighters suffered minor injuries, a third suffered a broken hand and the fourth was kept overnight.
UNIVERSITY-TRACKING STUDENT PHONES
University of Missouri tracks student attendance with phones
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is tracking all new students on campus this semester through a cellphone app to learn whether they're attending class. It's a test expansion of a program the university has used for four years to track class attendance of freshmen student athletes and athletes in academic trouble. Supporters of the program say it helps attendance, which improves academic performance. Critics worry that the university may one day add uses for the program that could violate student privacy. The Kansas City Star reports that the university will help students who don’t have a phone participate.