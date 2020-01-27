Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER-INVOLVED FATAL CRASH
Kansas woman killed when police SUV crashes into her car
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in southwestern Kansas say a woman has died after a police vehicle responding to a call crashed into her car. Television station KSNW reports the crash happened before dawn Saturday in Dodge City, when officers were dispatched to a report of a break-in in progress. Police say a police sport utility vehicle responding to the call was westbound on a city street when a northbound car entered an intersection ahead of it. The patrol SUV hit the passenger's side of the car. The car's driver and only occupant, Vanessa Guzman of Dodge City, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
MALE CONTRACEPTIVE GEL
University of Kansas researchers test male contraceptive gel
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas Medical Center is testing a male contraceptive gel that men apply to their shoulders. The school's research institution is conducting a clinical trial for the contraceptive and searching for participating couples. The gel is a mixture of Nestorone and testosterone. Nestorone blocks the male hormone production needed to generate sperm. Testosterone in the gel replaces testosterone usually produced in the male body. Dr. Ajay Nangia is the center's vice chair of urology. He says the study should not lessen a man’s sex drive and that sperm count should return to normal within nine months.
AP-US-MISSOURI-RIVER-FLOODING
4 Missouri River states unite to try to limit flooding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four states along the Missouri River are joining forces to look for ways to avoid the kind of flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage last year. Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to measure how much water flows down the Missouri River. State officials hope to present a united front to federal officials to gain more influence over how the river is managed after devastating floods in 2011 and 2019.
FATAL FIRE-KANSAS
Kansas officials: Body found in burned out Vermillion home
VERMILLION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas fire officials are investigating a house explosion and fire in northeastern Kansas where a body was later discovered. Television station WIBW reports the explosion was reported just after 7 a.m. Friday at a house in Vermillion. When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control about three hours later. A search of the burned-out home then led to discovery of the body. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim and say they do not yet know what caused the explosion and fire. The Marshall County Sheriff Office says an autopsy has been ordered.
OLD KANSAS SLAYINGS-LAND AUCTION
Kansas land up for auction was site of 1870s serial slayings
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A piece of land where a Kansas family of four killed at least 11 people in the 1870s is up for auction. The Wichita Eagle reports that the 162-acre tract will be sold to the highest bidder next month. Accounts say the “Bloody Benders” family would lure travelers to their home offering a hot meal. Once seated at the dinner table, instead of hospitality, these travelers would get their throats slit or heads bashed in. The Benders were never captured. The auction manager says someone interested in that type of history might want to buy the cropland. The auction is scheduled for Feb. 11.
SHOOTING DEATH
18-year-old found shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say an 18-year-old man has died in a shooting there. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Victory Hills neighborhood. Arriving officers reported finding the teen dead on the front porch of a home. Police spokesman Officer Thomas Tomasic says it appeared the teen was accosted further down the street and ran back to the house. Police went door to door in search of any witnesses or video capturing the incident. The victim's name had not been released by midday Saturday.
KANSAS CONGRESSMAN-RESIDENCE
GOP Kansas Rep. Watkins changes voter registration 2nd time
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman has changed his voter registration for the second time in six weeks after coming under investigation for potentially violating state election laws. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins has faced scrutiny because he previously listed a UPS Inc. store has his residence. The Kansas secretary of state's office confirmed that Watkins listed a Topeka apartment as his residential address in registration form filed Jan. 17. Watkins listed an address for the same complex's office when he previously changed his registration Dec. 6. Watkins is still using a box at the UPS store as a separate mailing address.
AP-US-POMPEO-NPR
Pompeo lashes out at journalist; NPR defends its reporter
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lashed out in anger at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she had asked him in an interview about Ukraine. America's chief diplomat has directed a personal attack against journalist Mary Louise Kelly. He claims she “lied” to him and he called her conduct “shameful.” NPR says it stands by her reporting. In Friday’s interview, Pompeo responded testily when Kelly asked him about Ukraine and specifically the U.S. ambassador whose ouster figured in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. After the interview, Kelly said she was taken to Pompeo’s private living room, where he shouted at her and cursed.