First Alert: Cool, cloudy morning over the Heartland

(KFVS) - We’re waking up to chilly temperatures on Jan. 27.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures are in the 20s by Mt Vernon in southern Illinois due to decreasing clouds.
Temps are higher in the 40s in western Tennessee due to thicker clouds.
We’ll see temps continue to drop before sunrise. There are mostly cloudy skies to our north with partly cloudy skies across the rest of the Heartland. High temps will be in the 40s today.
Clouds increase tonight into Tuesday. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a system to our south may bring a wintry mix.
Ground temps will be above freezing so the impacts look to be limited as of now.
Temps this week stay in the 40s, but a bigger warm up will occur near the weekend.
