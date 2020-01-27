Decreasing Clouds Today

Temperatures in the 20s by Mt Vernon in southern Illinois due to decreasing clouds. The 40s in western Tennessee due to thicker clouds. Temps will slowly continue to drop before sunrise. Mostly cloudy skies north with partly cloudy skies across the rest of the Heartland. High temps in the low to upper 40s.
Clouds increase tonight into Tuesday. Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a system to our south may bring a wintry mix. Ground temps will be above freezing so the impacts look to be limited as of now.
Temps this week stay in the 40s, but a bigger warm up will occur near the weekend.
-Lisa
