Cape Girardeau named one of the top places to host a sporting event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sports Destination Magazine has named Cape Girardeau one of its 19 emerging sports markets in the country.
The magazine said, “from the indoor state-of-the-art SportsPlex to a variety of outdoor fields, they offer a mix of environments that cater to nearly every popular sport – all within 10 minutes of a major highway and other amenities”.
The magazine also said, the Cape’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will help showcase the event. Along, with Cape being easily to locate from any direction.
The magazine also quotes that the cities cost-effective infrastructure, makes tournament earnings greater compared to other cities.
Sports Destination Magazine, is written for sports event managers and organizers. The group Sports Destination Management provides planning and location that is important to hosting a successful event.
