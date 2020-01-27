2 arrested for animal cruelty after 10 dogs found starved, 1 dead

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Benton, Illinois men are facing animal cruelty charges after an investigation in Franklin County.
Loren E. Wood, 38, and Brady W. Ashby, 28, were arrested on Wednesday, January 22.
Wood is charged with cruel treatment to a companion animal and unlawful possession of a dead animal.
Ashby is charged with cruel treatment to a companion animal.
According to Franklin County Animal Control Supervisor Thad Snell, the arrests came after 10 dogs were found starved and emaciated on Dec. 26. One dog was found dead.
Animal control took the dogs into their care.
The dogs are of mixed breeds. The breeds include a pit bull, Labrador retriever and one Yorkie.
Snell said the animals are now healthy and doing great.
Once legal proceedings are at a close, Snell said the dogs will be taken to an other facility where they will up for adoption.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.