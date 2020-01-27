Ambulance involved in crash with minivan

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County, Kentucky ambulance was involved in a crash early Monday morning, January 27.
The crash happened at U.S. 60 and New Holt Rd. in Paducah at approximately 12:35 a.m.
The crash involved a Ballard County Ambulance Service van and a minivan.
The driver of the ambulance, Alexandria M. Clark, 22 of Paducah, told police she was traveling east with the van’s emergency lights activated when she approached a red light at New Holt Rd., but the vehicle’s siren was not working.
Clark said she conducted a “rolling stop” and proceeded into the intersection when the ambulance hit a Honda Odyssey minivan broadside.
The driver of the minivan, Octavio N. Ramos, 24 of Paducah, told police he had a green light, so he continue through the intersection.
Ramos said he did not see the ambulance.
Clark and a passenger in the ambulance, Josh Berry of Greer, South Carolina, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
