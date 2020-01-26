Woman facing charges after crash in Calloway County Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges after a crash in Calloway County Ky.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 25 around 9:30 p.m. deputies were called to a crash at the intersection of US 641 and North Poor Farm/Pella Way just north of Murray.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found two vehicles blocking the roadway, one of those vehicles had substantial damage.
Witness said that one of the vehicles, did not stop when coming to a red light at the intersection. The vehicle’s driver Robyn Moore, ran into the back of the second vehicle, who was sitting at the red light. Moore then crossed the median into oncoming traffic before hitting a guardrail on US 641.
Moore, was taken to an area hospital. Moore was later released, and arrested on the charges of disregarding a traffic control device, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to wear seat belt and wanton endangerment.
No one in the other vehicle was injured.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.