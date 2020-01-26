Salukis beat Illinois State 58-55

NORMAL, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU men’s basketball team beat Illinois State 58-55 on Saturday afternoon, January 25.
SIU’s top two scorers, Marcus Domask and Eric McGill, started slowly, combining to go 1-for-11 in the first half.
Illinois State led by 10 early in the second half, but the Salukis pulled through to tie the game with four minutes remaining.
The Salukis won their third-straight game. Their 5-3 MVC record marks the program’s best start through eight MVC games since 2015-16.
They’re tied for third in the current MVC standings.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.