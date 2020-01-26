5 injured in overnight shooting on South Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the 600 block of South Sprigg St.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, On Sunday Jan. 26 around 1:00 a.m. Officers were on scene at “The River” banquet center on South Sprigg, for what he called issues with a large crowd.
While on scene, officers heard gun shots fired, from inside the business, when officers rushed inside they discovered a shooter or shooters had fired multiple shots and then left the scene.
Sgt. Hann said, five people were injured, 4 of those people suffer from non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth person, is in serious condition with gun shot wounds to the abdomen.
Sgt. Hann said, there are no suspect(s) at this time. Though,several people witnessed the shooting they are currently not cooperating with police at this time.
Sgt. Hann said, that the shooting seemed directed toward the crowd, and nothing suggests that the public is in any danger at this time.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.
