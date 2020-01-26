Hockey’s young stars shine in NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hockey’s young skill was on display at the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament.
Boston’s 23-year-old David Pastrnak, Edmonton’s 24-year-old Leon Draisaitl and Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson put on an offensive show in the finale. Draisaitl and Pettersson’s Pacific Division team beat Pastrnak’s Atlantic 5-4 Saturday night in the fifth incarnation of 3-on-3 making up the All-Star Game.
Pastrnak was named All-Star MVP after scoring four goals and adding two assists. Pastrnak is the NHL’s leading goal scorer at the All-Star break.
The night was also a showcase of St. Louis hockey in the aftermath of the Blues winning their first Stanley Cup title.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)