High school boys, girls basketball scores 1/25
January 25, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 9:05 PM

(AP) - BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amundsen 60, Northside Prep 48

Annawan 64, Newark 56

Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Chicago Uplift 54

Bremen 42, Wells 41

Chicago (Christ the King) 63, Providence-St. Mel 36

Chicago Sullivan 76, CICS-Northtown 44

Cissna Park 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 53

Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 37

Deerfield 53, Steinmetz 33

Dundee-Crown 69, Johnsburg 51

East Peoria 70, Washington 69

Freeport 59, Rock Falls 53

Fremd 56, Hersey 43

Glenbard South 64, Marmion 54

Glenbrook North 78, Chicago Marshall 65

Hall 50, Serena 48

Hampshire 75, Buffalo Grove 61

Herscher 55, Watseka (coop) 53

Hinsdale South 54, Hinsdale Central 44

Hope Academy 73, Von Steuben 59

Illinois Valley Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Kankakee 71, Prosser 40

Kewanee 59, Farmington 57

Lincoln Park 59, Galesburg 58

Lindblom 51, Lake Forest 37

Lyons 57, Glenbard West 54

Marengo 64, Harvest Christian Academy 44

Mendon Unity 63, Brussels 55

Metamora 79, Granite City 75

Mundelein 58, Lake Zurich 38

Naperville North 68, Streamwood 55

Niles North 81, Mather 36

Normal West 68, Decatur MacArthur 61

Orion 63, Illini Central 26

Orr 60, Normal University 23

Palatine 40, Northridge Prep 34

Riverton 55, Rochester 24

Stevenson 72, Gurnee Warren 29

Walther Christian Academy 45, Holy Trinity 44

West Hancock 41, Augusta Southeastern 38

Winchester (West Central) 66, Calhoun 47

Zion Benton 78, Waukegan 53

Batavia Tournament

Rockford East 70, Oswego East 66

Wheaton Warrenville South 45, DeKalb 43

Belleville East Tournament

Consolation

Belleville West 49, Champaign Central 34

Seventh Place

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Normandy, Mo. 52

Third Place

Belleville East 79, Alton 71

Benton Tournament

Benton 76, Mounds Meridian 62

Hamilton County 65, Mounds Meridian 46

Pinckneyville 61, Vandalia 28

Sesser-Valier 40, Hamilton County 22

Carmi-White County Tournament

Carmi White County 57, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 56

Fairfield 69, Edwards County 22

Harrisburg 57, Mt. Carmel 48

Harrisburg 78, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 44

Egyptian Tournament

Galatia 64, Shawnee 42

Joppa 52, Dongola 48

Lovejoy 83, Zeigler-Royalton 23

Tamms (Egyptian) 51, Elverado 45

Consolation Championship

Graves Co., Ky. 49, Cobden 48

Seventh Place

Century 65, Vienna 53

Third Place

Goreville 68, Carterville 57

Seventh

Joppa 54, Shawnee 37

Third

Elverado 53, Zeigler-Royalton 35

Fulton Shootout

Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 74, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 57

East Dubuque 51, Somonauk 32

Easton Valley, Iowa 66, Lena-Winslow 36

Indian Creek 63, Camanche, Iowa 56

Normal Community 58, Machesney Park Harlem 32

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 44, Freeport (Aquin) 40

West Carroll 60, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 47

Glenbard East Tournament

Fenwick 69, Rolling Meadows 56

Glenbard East 59, Aurora Christian 46

LIncoln Prairie Conference Tournament

ALAH 68, Tri-County 50

Cumberland 56, Arcola 53

Okaw Valley 63, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 51

Litchfield Tournament

Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Greenville 52

Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 34, Hillsboro 32

Championship

Triad 81, Taylorville 59

Third Place

Pana 50, Nokomis 49

Little Illini Conference Tournament

Casey-Westfield 46, Lawrenceville 33

Marshall 44, Flora 42

Macoupin County Tournament

Fifth

Gillespie 56, Bunker Hill 46

Third

Carlinville 46, Piasa Southwestern 34

Mclean County Tournament

Consolation

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54

Fifth Place

Colfax Ridgeview 53, Downs Tri-Valley 49

Third Place

Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59

Metamora Tournament

Bartonville (Limestone) 100, Granite City 97, OT

Hyde Park 55, Metamora 53

Hyde Park 62, East Peoria 46

Illini Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Midland Trail Tournament

Championship

Woodlawn 55, Wayne City 53

Consolation

Cisne 54, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39

Third

Odin 30, Waltonville 14

Nashville Tournament

Fifth

Metro-East Lutheran 63, Brentwood, Mo. 59

Third

Mascoutah 56, Breese Central 49

Quincy Tournament

Chaminade, Mo. 58, Corliss 42

Iowa City West, Iowa 54, Rock Island 46

Mehlville, Mo. 56, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 41

Quincy Notre Dame 63, Davenport, West, Iowa 53

Salem Tournament

Mount Vernon 71, Thornton Fractional North 64

Salem 64, Highland 24

Seventh

Thornton Fractional North 60, Highland 43

Third

Carbondale 65, Teutopolis 45

Sparta Tournament

Fifth Place

Columbia 51, Trico 36

Seventh Place

Red Bud 56, Steeleville 55

Springfield City Tournament

Springfield Southeast 64, Springfield 59

Vermilion County Tournament

Fifth

Fithian Oakwood 49, Westville 46

West Frankfort Tournament

Cairo 52, West Frankfort 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dwight vs. Danville Schlarman, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Addison Trail 45, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 42

Amboy 64, Ottawa Marquette 23

Antioch 53, North Chicago 36

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41, Brimfield 24

Aurora Central Catholic 52, St. Edward 49

Aurora Christian 75, Lisle 27

Burlington Central 60, Crystal Lake Central 37

Byron 64, Marengo 55

Cairo 53, Pope County 46

Dakota 51, Orangeville 30

Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 37

Decatur MacArthur 77, Eisenhower 31

Downers South 53, Leyden 46

Dundee-Crown 46, Prairie Ridge 38

East Alton-Wood River 50, Carlyle 49

East Dubuque 33, Orion 30

Elk Grove 50, Chicago Resurrection 38

Evanston Township 64, Oak Park River Forest 34

Galesburg 62, Lincoln 32

Grayslake Central 64, Lakes Community 22

Hampshire 43, Crystal Lake South 34

Huntley 45, Cary-Grove 41

Illinois Lutheran 39, Wilmington 38

Joliet Catholic 66, St. Francis 59

Lanark Eastland 64, Erie/Prophetstown 26

Lewistown 68, Farmington 33

Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Oswego 62

Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 50, Montini 41

Maine West 59, Lake Zurich 26

Marissa/Coulterville 53, Trico 35

Marist 74, Fenwick 57

Maroa-Forsyth 52, Mt. Pulaski 35

Marshall 50, Terre Haute North, Ind. 37

McHenry 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 29

Mendon Unity 68, Pittsfield 36

Michigan City, Ind. 54, Loyola 31

Monticello 68, Illinois Valley Central 36

Morton 45, Rock Island 33

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Peoria Christian 28

Mundelein 44, Wheeling 38

Naperville Central 50, Waubonsie Valley 49

New Trier 43, Lake Forest 32

Niles West 49, Schaumburg 44

Normal University 45, Chatham Glenwood 26

Northside Prep 40, Amundsen 26

Oak Forest 45, Chicago Christian 36

Palatine 56, Glenbrook North 50

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Normal West 43

Plainfield North 46, Lockport 45

Rock Falls 47, Rockford Lutheran 37

Round Lake 40, Grant 36

Sandburg 54, Oak Lawn Community 44

Sesser-Valier 56, Christopher 25

Shullsburg, Wis. 57, Scales Mound 33

St. Joseph's Academy, Mo. 79, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 43

Stevenson 52, St. Viator 33

Sycamore 66, Kaneland 23

Walther Christian Academy 70, Holy Trinity 40

Waterloo 60, Valmeyer 12

Webster Co., Ky. 61, Carterville 55, OT

Wheaton North 41, St. Charles North 37

Carbondale Tournament

Chester 65, Mount Vernon 48

Massac County 64, Carbondale 41

McCracken County, Ky. 51, Marion 16

Carrollton Tournament

Calhoun 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 7

Jacksonville Routt 61, Nokomis 22

Jerseyville Jersey 48, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 40

McGivney Catholic High School 54, Mascoutah 24

CIC Conference Tournament

Sullivan 61, Macon Meridian 37

Tuscola 43, Warrensburg-Latham 24

Eldorado Tournament

Championship

Eldorado 45, Harrisburg 35

Fifth

Goreville 57, Carmi White County 37

Seventh

Gallatin County 53, Vienna 38

Third

Mt. Carmel 49, Fairfield 38

Elverado Tournament

Fifth

Galatia 52, Cobden 42

Third

Bluford Webber 59, Elverado 51

Highland Tournament

Championship

Highland 53, Bethalto Civic Memorial 38

Consolation

Breese Central 45, Okawville 18

Fifth

Belleville West 53, Breese Mater Dei 39

Third

O'Fallon 68, Teutopolis 62

HOIC/ Mclean County Tournament

Championship

Eureka 62, Fieldcrest 48

Third

El Paso-Gridley 39, Fisher 34

HOIC/McLean County Tournament

Consolation Championship

Tremont 47, Downs Tri-Valley 27

Fifth Place

Heyworth 55, Lexington 41

LTC Tournament

Ninth

Galva 54, Monmouth United 47

Third

Annawan 55, Aledo (Mercer County) 34

Macoupin County Tournament

Championship

Carlinville 43, Piasa Southwestern 37

Fifth

North-Mac 46, Bunker Hill 36

Third

Staunton 45, Gillespie 39

NTC Tournament

Consolation

Neoga 50, North Clay 34

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Consolation

Clifton Central 37, Momence 31

Fifth

Cissna Park 56, St. Anne 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Carrollton vs. Beardstown, ccd.

