High school boys, girls basketball scores 1/25

Amundsen 60, Northside Prep 48
Annawan 64, Newark 56
Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Chicago Uplift 54
Bremen 42, Wells 41
Chicago (Christ the King) 63, Providence-St. Mel 36
Chicago Sullivan 76, CICS-Northtown 44
Cissna Park 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 53
Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 37
Deerfield 53, Steinmetz 33
Dundee-Crown 69, Johnsburg 51
East Peoria 70, Washington 69
Freeport 59, Rock Falls 53
Fremd 56, Hersey 43
Glenbard South 64, Marmion 54
Glenbrook North 78, Chicago Marshall 65
Hall 50, Serena 48
Hampshire 75, Buffalo Grove 61
Herscher 55, Watseka (coop) 53
Hinsdale South 54, Hinsdale Central 44
Hope Academy 73, Von Steuben 59
Illinois Valley Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46
Kankakee 71, Prosser 40
Kewanee 59, Farmington 57
Lincoln Park 59, Galesburg 58
Lindblom 51, Lake Forest 37
Lyons 57, Glenbard West 54
Marengo 64, Harvest Christian Academy 44
Mendon Unity 63, Brussels 55
Metamora 79, Granite City 75
Mundelein 58, Lake Zurich 38
Naperville North 68, Streamwood 55
Niles North 81, Mather 36
Normal West 68, Decatur MacArthur 61
Orion 63, Illini Central 26
Orr 60, Normal University 23
Palatine 40, Northridge Prep 34
Riverton 55, Rochester 24
Stevenson 72, Gurnee Warren 29
Walther Christian Academy 45, Holy Trinity 44
West Hancock 41, Augusta Southeastern 38
Winchester (West Central) 66, Calhoun 47
Zion Benton 78, Waukegan 53
Batavia Tournament
Rockford East 70, Oswego East 66
Wheaton Warrenville South 45, DeKalb 43
Belleville East Tournament
Consolation
Belleville West 49, Champaign Central 34
Seventh Place
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 65, Normandy, Mo. 52
Third Place
Belleville East 79, Alton 71
Benton Tournament
Benton 76, Mounds Meridian 62
Hamilton County 65, Mounds Meridian 46
Pinckneyville 61, Vandalia 28
Sesser-Valier 40, Hamilton County 22
Carmi-White County Tournament
Carmi White County 57, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 56
Fairfield 69, Edwards County 22
Harrisburg 57, Mt. Carmel 48
Harrisburg 78, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 44
Egyptian Tournament
Galatia 64, Shawnee 42
Joppa 52, Dongola 48
Lovejoy 83, Zeigler-Royalton 23
Tamms (Egyptian) 51, Elverado 45
Consolation Championship
Graves Co., Ky. 49, Cobden 48
Seventh Place
Century 65, Vienna 53
Third Place
Goreville 68, Carterville 57
Seventh
Joppa 54, Shawnee 37
Third
Elverado 53, Zeigler-Royalton 35
Fulton Shootout
Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 74, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 57
East Dubuque 51, Somonauk 32
Easton Valley, Iowa 66, Lena-Winslow 36
Indian Creek 63, Camanche, Iowa 56
Normal Community 58, Machesney Park Harlem 32
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 44, Freeport (Aquin) 40
West Carroll 60, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 47
Glenbard East Tournament
Fenwick 69, Rolling Meadows 56
Glenbard East 59, Aurora Christian 46
LIncoln Prairie Conference Tournament
ALAH 68, Tri-County 50
Cumberland 56, Arcola 53
Okaw Valley 63, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 51
Litchfield Tournament
Bethalto Civic Memorial 55, Greenville 52
Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 34, Hillsboro 32
Championship
Triad 81, Taylorville 59
Third Place
Pana 50, Nokomis 49
Little Illini Conference Tournament
Casey-Westfield 46, Lawrenceville 33
Marshall 44, Flora 42
Macoupin County Tournament
Fifth
Gillespie 56, Bunker Hill 46
Third
Carlinville 46, Piasa Southwestern 34
Mclean County Tournament
Consolation
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54
Fifth Place
Colfax Ridgeview 53, Downs Tri-Valley 49
Third Place
Fieldcrest 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 59
Metamora Tournament
Bartonville (Limestone) 100, Granite City 97, OT
Hyde Park 55, Metamora 53
Hyde Park 62, East Peoria 46
Illini Central 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46
Midland Trail Tournament
Championship
Woodlawn 55, Wayne City 53
Consolation
Cisne 54, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39
Third
Odin 30, Waltonville 14
Nashville Tournament
Fifth
Metro-East Lutheran 63, Brentwood, Mo. 59
Third
Mascoutah 56, Breese Central 49
Quincy Tournament
Chaminade, Mo. 58, Corliss 42
Iowa City West, Iowa 54, Rock Island 46
Mehlville, Mo. 56, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 41
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Davenport, West, Iowa 53
Salem Tournament
Mount Vernon 71, Thornton Fractional North 64
Salem 64, Highland 24
Seventh
Thornton Fractional North 60, Highland 43
Third
Carbondale 65, Teutopolis 45
Sparta Tournament
Fifth Place
Columbia 51, Trico 36
Seventh Place
Red Bud 56, Steeleville 55
Springfield City Tournament
Springfield Southeast 64, Springfield 59
Vermilion County Tournament
Fifth
Fithian Oakwood 49, Westville 46
West Frankfort Tournament
Cairo 52, West Frankfort 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Dwight vs. Danville Schlarman, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Addison Trail 45, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 42
Amboy 64, Ottawa Marquette 23
Antioch 53, North Chicago 36
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41, Brimfield 24
Aurora Central Catholic 52, St. Edward 49
Aurora Christian 75, Lisle 27
Burlington Central 60, Crystal Lake Central 37
Byron 64, Marengo 55
Cairo 53, Pope County 46
Dakota 51, Orangeville 30
Danville 52, Champaign Centennial 37
Decatur MacArthur 77, Eisenhower 31
Downers South 53, Leyden 46
Dundee-Crown 46, Prairie Ridge 38
East Alton-Wood River 50, Carlyle 49
East Dubuque 33, Orion 30
Elk Grove 50, Chicago Resurrection 38
Evanston Township 64, Oak Park River Forest 34
Galesburg 62, Lincoln 32
Grayslake Central 64, Lakes Community 22
Hampshire 43, Crystal Lake South 34
Huntley 45, Cary-Grove 41
Illinois Lutheran 39, Wilmington 38
Joliet Catholic 66, St. Francis 59
Lanark Eastland 64, Erie/Prophetstown 26
Lewistown 68, Farmington 33
Lisle (Benet Academy) 66, Oswego 62
Lou. Sacred Heart, Ky. 50, Montini 41
Maine West 59, Lake Zurich 26
Marissa/Coulterville 53, Trico 35
Marist 74, Fenwick 57
Maroa-Forsyth 52, Mt. Pulaski 35
Marshall 50, Terre Haute North, Ind. 37
McHenry 58, Algonquin (Jacobs) 29
Mendon Unity 68, Pittsfield 36
Michigan City, Ind. 54, Loyola 31
Monticello 68, Illinois Valley Central 36
Morton 45, Rock Island 33
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Peoria Christian 28
Mundelein 44, Wheeling 38
Naperville Central 50, Waubonsie Valley 49
New Trier 43, Lake Forest 32
Niles West 49, Schaumburg 44
Normal University 45, Chatham Glenwood 26
Northside Prep 40, Amundsen 26
Oak Forest 45, Chicago Christian 36
Palatine 56, Glenbrook North 50
Peoria (H.S.) 66, Normal West 43
Plainfield North 46, Lockport 45
Rock Falls 47, Rockford Lutheran 37
Round Lake 40, Grant 36
Sandburg 54, Oak Lawn Community 44
Sesser-Valier 56, Christopher 25
Shullsburg, Wis. 57, Scales Mound 33
St. Joseph's Academy, Mo. 79, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 43
Stevenson 52, St. Viator 33
Sycamore 66, Kaneland 23
Walther Christian Academy 70, Holy Trinity 40
Waterloo 60, Valmeyer 12
Webster Co., Ky. 61, Carterville 55, OT
Wheaton North 41, St. Charles North 37
Carbondale Tournament
Chester 65, Mount Vernon 48
Massac County 64, Carbondale 41
McCracken County, Ky. 51, Marion 16
Carrollton Tournament
Calhoun 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 7
Jacksonville Routt 61, Nokomis 22
Jerseyville Jersey 48, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 40
McGivney Catholic High School 54, Mascoutah 24
CIC Conference Tournament
Sullivan 61, Macon Meridian 37
Tuscola 43, Warrensburg-Latham 24
Eldorado Tournament
Championship
Eldorado 45, Harrisburg 35
Fifth
Goreville 57, Carmi White County 37
Seventh
Gallatin County 53, Vienna 38
Third
Mt. Carmel 49, Fairfield 38
Elverado Tournament
Fifth
Galatia 52, Cobden 42
Third
Bluford Webber 59, Elverado 51
Highland Tournament
Championship
Highland 53, Bethalto Civic Memorial 38
Consolation
Breese Central 45, Okawville 18
Fifth
Belleville West 53, Breese Mater Dei 39
Third
O'Fallon 68, Teutopolis 62
HOIC/ Mclean County Tournament
Championship
Eureka 62, Fieldcrest 48
Third
El Paso-Gridley 39, Fisher 34
HOIC/McLean County Tournament
Consolation Championship
Tremont 47, Downs Tri-Valley 27
Fifth Place
Heyworth 55, Lexington 41
LTC Tournament
Ninth
Galva 54, Monmouth United 47
Third
Annawan 55, Aledo (Mercer County) 34
Macoupin County Tournament
Championship
Carlinville 43, Piasa Southwestern 37
Fifth
North-Mac 46, Bunker Hill 36
Third
Staunton 45, Gillespie 39
NTC Tournament
Consolation
Neoga 50, North Clay 34
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation
Clifton Central 37, Momence 31
Fifth
Cissna Park 56, St. Anne 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Carrollton vs. Beardstown, ccd.
