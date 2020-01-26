‘Hero’ neighbor held armed burglary suspect down until police arrived

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) - Kenny Fowler is being hailed as a hero by his north Jacksonville neighbors.
“It was time to put a stop to it.”
He said he and his son took down one of four armed burglary suspects on Edward’s Creek Road on Sunday, and held him there until police showed up.
“I witnessed every move they made from this area to when I detained the one in front of my home...wasn’t worried because there’s no way he could have got up to produce any kind of weapon. He was pretty much pinned down at that point,” he said.
Police found Fowler sitting on top of the suspect he and his son took down.
A manhunt followed. All four suspects were arrested.
The owners of the burglarized home say they were at church when the burglary went down. We’re not revealing their identities for protection.
“He didn’t have to do that. He didn’t think twice that they could have had a gun.”
Police recovered everything the suspects stole from their house, including a shotgun, a computer, shoes and designer handbags.
“Had he had not been home, and heard the kicks on the door, and had that intestinal fortitude to do something about it, they would have got away.”
Fowler said he would do it again.
“I didn’t even think of any danger or anything like that,” he said. “I reacted. And the reaction resulted in arrest.”
