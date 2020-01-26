Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hockey's young skill was on display at the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament. Boston's 23-year-old David Pastrnak, Edmonton's 24-year-old Leon Draisaitl and Vancouver's Elias Pettersson put on an offensive show in the finale. Draisaitl and Pettersson's Pacific Division team beat Pastrnak's Atlantic 5-4 Saturday night in the fifth incarnation of 3-on-3 making up the All-Star Game. Pastrnak was named All-Star MVP after scoring four goals and adding two assists. Pastrnak is the NHL's leading goal scorer at the All-Star break. The night was also a showcase of St. Louis hockey in the aftermath of the Blues winning their first Stanley Cup title.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and No. 3 Kansas beat Tennessee 74-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned two for their roles in a brawl Tuesday against Kansas State. Azubuike overcame early foul trouble to finish with 11 rebounds and four blocks. Yves Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points
PISCATAWAY, NJ (AP) — Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift No. 24 Rutgers to a 75-72 victory over Nebraska. Rutgers improved to 14-0 at home. The Scarlet Knights had four double-digit scorers Saturday. Akwaski Yeboah led the way with 20 points while Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young each had 12 points and Montez Mathis had 10. Nebraska was led by Cam Mack with 19 points while Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 17.
UNDATED (AP) — Isaac Okoro scored 19 points, Samir Doughty scored 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers improved to 17-2. Auburn led by 14 points with under six minutes left before the Cyclones rallied. Rasir Bolton had 23 points for Iowa State, which fell to 9-10.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and No. 14 West Virginia beat Missouri 74-51 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. West Virginia’s Bob Huggins earned his 876th win to tie Adolph Rupp for seventh place all-time on the NCAA Division I coaching list. Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 pounds and eight rebounds, Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds and Derek Culver had 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Torrence Watson scored 19 points to lead Missouri. The Tigers were held to 28% shooting from the field.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 26 points and Alabama earned another win for the SEC in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, beating Kansas State 77-74. A 14-0 Alabama run in the second half extended the lead to 16 for the Crimson Tide, but the Wildcats responded with a 15-2 run eventually cut the deficit to one. Lewis made back-to-back baskets on the next two Alabama possessions, and Alabama never relinquished the lead. All five starters for Alabama finished in double figures. Cartier Diarra led the Wildcats with 17 points.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dexter Dennis had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Wichita State players in double figures as the Shockers defeated Central Florida 87-79. Grant Sherfield and Jaime Echenique added 14 points apiece for the Shockers. Erik Stevenson chipped in 11 points, and Trey Wade had 10. Darin Green Jr. led the Knights with 18 points.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JT Gibson hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Matt Pile added a double-double and Omaha slipped past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-71. Gibson sank 8 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc, for the Mavericks (12-10, 5-2 Summit League). Jarred Godfrey scored 24 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne (9-13, 2-5). He added five assists, four rebounds and four steals.