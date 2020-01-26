Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hockey's young skill was on display at the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament. Boston's 23-year-old David Pastrnak, Edmonton's 24-year-old Leon Draisaitl and Vancouver's Elias Pettersson put on an offensive show in the finale. Draisaitl and Pettersson's Pacific Division team beat Pastrnak's Atlantic 5-4 Saturday night in the fifth incarnation of 3-on-3 making up the All-Star Game. Pastrnak was named All-Star MVP after scoring four goals and adding two assists. Pastrnak is the NHL's leading goal scorer at the All-Star break. The night was also a showcase of St. Louis hockey in the aftermath of the Blues winning their first Stanley Cup title.