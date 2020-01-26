First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our cool, mostly dry pattern is set to continue for the next few days. A weak weather system moving through today and early tonight will keep lots of clouds in the forecast…and could even touch off a few rain showers later today into the early part of tonight. The best chance of measurable rain looks to be over our southern counties especially along and south of US 60…from the Bootheel into Ky and Tn. Northern counties closer to Farmington and Mt. Vernon could see some sunshine today. Otherwise look for afternoon highs to be a few degrees warmer than on Saturday…ranging from the mid 40s to about 50 or so.