First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our cool, mostly dry pattern is set to continue for the next few days. A weak weather system moving through today and early tonight will keep lots of clouds in the forecast…and could even touch off a few rain showers later today into the early part of tonight. The best chance of measurable rain looks to be over our southern counties especially along and south of US 60…from the Bootheel into Ky and Tn. Northern counties closer to Farmington and Mt. Vernon could see some sunshine today. Otherwise look for afternoon highs to be a few degrees warmer than on Saturday…ranging from the mid 40s to about 50 or so.
A surprisingly consistent forecast for the week ahead features a mix of clouds and sun (with a tilt toward clouds) and seasonably cool temps. Highs look to stay mostly in the 40s, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A weather system will brush to our south Tuesday night, but close enough that our southern counties could get some light mixed precip. Another slightly stronger system looks to bring a better chance of a few rain showers about Friday. Right now, next weekend is looking mainly cool and dry.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.