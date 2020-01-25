First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our next potential weather maker is on the menu for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning as a weather system moves through the lower Mississippi Valley. Models have universally shifted a bit farther north again with this system….giving us a better shot at precipitation. Complicating the picture is the fact that we’ll be right on the ‘rain/snow’ dividing zone….so that we could have some light snow, rain or a mix Tuesday night into drive time Wednesday morning. At this point precip looks to be pretty light…but of course this system could shift south or north with time. Farther out it looks to be a bit warmer again by the end of the work week.