First Alert: a mostly dry pattern continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The cool and mostly dry pattern continues, with a few showers in the southern counties today.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth said the mostly dry pattern will continue for the next few days.
With an exception of later this afternoon and early tonight, were a weak weather pattern will bring a few rain showers in our southern counties.
Our northern counties, from Farmington to closer to Mt. Vernon could see some sunshine.
Afternoon highs look to be a few degrees warmed than yesterday, with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to about 50.
For the week ahead, the weather seems to stay consistent, with a mix of clouds and sun and cool temperatures. Highs look to stay mostly in the 40s, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Brian said, a weather system will brush to our south Tuesday night, but close enough that our southern counties could get some light mixed precip. Another slightly stronger system looks to bring a better chance of a few rain showers about Friday.
Next weekend is looking mainly cool and dry.
