Brown scores 22 points, Murray State wins ninth straight

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Tevin Brown had 22 points as Murray State won its ninth consecutive game, topping Tennessee State 76-64.
Devin Gilmore had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Murray State. DaQuan Smith had 10 points and eight assists for the Racers. KJ Williams added 12 points and Demond Robinson had 10 points.
Carlos Marshall Jr. had 15 points for the Tigers. Michael Littlejohn added 15 points and five steals. Emmanuel Egbuta had 10 points.
