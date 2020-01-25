Union County Ill. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed and dangerous man

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro Ill. is asking the public’s help to find a wanted person.
The sheriff’s office is looking for Michael C. Dailey 43. Dailey is described as a white man who is five-feet six inches and weighs 145 pounds.
He is wanted on a warrant for stalking and maybe in the Carbondale area.
Dailey is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information on where Dailey maybe is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500.
