TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of I-69 reopened after crash in Marshal County Ky.

MARSHAL, Ky. (KFVS) - As of 8:45 a.m. the Northbound Lanes of I-69 have reopened and the site is clear.
The Northbound Lanes of Interstate 69 at the 49 mile marker are blocked due to a two vehicle crash.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the roadway is expected to be blocked for the next two hours. Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports, that debris in the roadway has both lanes blocked at this time.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet suggest a detour by using US 68 and US 641.
The Kentucky State Highway Patrol is currently investigating.
