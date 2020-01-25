Tenn. man facing charges after hitting person with stolen vehicle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is recovering after being hit by a stolen vehicle.
According to the Paducah Police Department, a man was hit by a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 near the area of Court Ave. and Jennifer Lynn Dr.
The victim told officers, that the driver who hit him offered to call 911, but then tried to drive away. The victim, then struggled with the driver, the victim was able to get the keys to the vehicle and throw them into a nearby yard.
The victim said that the driver, threatened to shoot the victim, then ran away.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.
Officers later identified the driver as Robert Thomas Aitken, 43 of Nashville Tenn. Aitken was later found on Buckerner Ln. and ran from officers. Aitken threatened to shoot officers. He was arrested after officers used a taser.
No firearm was found on Aitken, and officers where not able to find a firearm in the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen from Tennessee.
Aitken was taken to the McCracken County Jail, where he faces charges of assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police, third-degree terroristic threatening, driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license and receiving stolen property.
