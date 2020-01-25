Outbreak casts pall over China new year as deaths surpass 40

In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo an employee works to prevent a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea. On Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, The Associated Press reported on the false claim that the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China is nothing new and that patents were created around it years ago. The patents being shared online are not related to the new respiratory virus that has sickened hundreds of people in China and caused concern around the world. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)