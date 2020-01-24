Looks like we finally get some drier air in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Light precipitation is moving out of the Heartland and drier air is moving in. We are watching an area of snow flurries near St. Louis this evening that will likely move across our northern counties later tonight. We are not expecting any travel problems or accumulations at this time. Temperatures this evening will remain in the middle to upper 30s this evening with lows dropping into the lower 30s by morning.