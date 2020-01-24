Looks like we finally get some drier air in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Light precipitation is moving out of the Heartland and drier air is moving in. We are watching an area of snow flurries near St. Louis this evening that will likely move across our northern counties later tonight. We are not expecting any travel problems or accumulations at this time. Temperatures this evening will remain in the middle to upper 30s this evening with lows dropping into the lower 30s by morning.
Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies to start the day with skies clearing from west to east. The weather half of the Heartland will likely see sunshine by the afternoon hours with our far eastern counties remaining cloudy. Highs will range form the upper 30s in our northeastern counties to the middle 40s in our southwestern counties.
Sunday will start off cold with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s early. Clouds will begin to increase throughout the day and there could be a few showers across our southern counties. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.
