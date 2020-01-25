If the $6.5M hat isn’t Lincoln’s, why not ask for a refund?

FILE - In this June 14, 2007, file photo, Abraham Lincoln's iconic stovepipe hat of questioned authenticity is photographed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. Now that there is no concrete evidence that the felted beaver-fur hat ever sat atop Lincoln's 6-foot-4 frame, the foundation that bought the hat as part of a 1,500-piece, $23 million deal with California collector Louise Taper is not considering asking for a refund. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) (Source: Same Perlman)
January 25, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 3:59 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - With a gleaming new museum to Abraham Lincoln open, organizers seeking to populate it with relics of the late president paid $6.5 million for the most symbolic, one of Lincoln's stovepipe hats.

But a dozen years later, there’s still no concrete evidence the hat ever belonged to the Great Emancipator.

It was purchased as part of a $23 million, 1,500-piece acquisition from California collector Louise Taper. Officials with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the foundation that bought the collection say there are no plans currently to ask Taper for a refund.

