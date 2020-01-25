If the $6.5M hat isn’t Lincoln’s, why not ask for a refund?

FILE - In this June 14, 2007, file photo, Abraham Lincoln's iconic stovepipe hat of questioned authenticity is photographed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. Now that there is no concrete evidence that the felted beaver-fur hat ever sat atop Lincoln's 6-foot-4 frame, the foundation that bought the hat as part of a 1,500-piece, $23 million deal with California collector Louise Taper is not considering asking for a refund. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) (Source: Same Perlman)