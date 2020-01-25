Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trading breakaways and playing at a frenetic pace was what 3-on-3 overtime was about when it debuted in the NHL in 2015. The idea was to open up the ice for skilled players so fewer games needed to be decided by a shootout. This format is now in its fifth season. It has become a much more methodical game full of strategy predicated on holding on to the puck and only taking the highest of quality shots. The evolution of 3-on-3 with so many teams opting to circle back over and over has prompted talk about adding a shot clock, forcing teams to stay in the offensive zone and potentially adding time beyond the current five-minute period.