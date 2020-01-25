Former Mt. Vernon Councilman Rick Heck dies

Mt. Vernon, Ill. (KFVS) - Former Mt. Vernon Councilman Rick Heck has died.
The former councilman died earlier this week.
According to the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, Heck served his community in various ways.
The post goes on to say, that he would open his property and vehicles, to allow the police department to train.
The department said, Heck treated all people with kindness and will be remembered for always helping other out in any way possible.
