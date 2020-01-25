First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Finally a chance to start (slowly) drying out as the pattern quiets down for the next several days. On the downside….sunshine may be hard to find, at least for the weekend, as clouds hang over much of the region. Right now it looks like the best chance of getting some sunshine later today will be over our southwestern counties….in other words southern sections of SE Missouri especially Doniphan to Kennett. Highs will range from the mid 40s southwest to the upper 30s northeast where it will remain cloudier. On Sunday a weak weather system will move through the region with even more clouds…and a few light showers in the afternoon and evening. Thankfully rainfall should be on the light side.
The upcoming week is looking remarkably cool and uneventful with not much range in weather or temperatures. A couple of systems look to pass by mainly just to our south, so not much chance of precip. On the other hand, highs look to range mainly in the 40s (maybe some low 50s south) with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies during the week look to range from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Overall a rather cool and tranquil pattern.
