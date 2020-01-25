First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Finally a chance to start (slowly) drying out as the pattern quiets down for the next several days. On the downside….sunshine may be hard to find, at least for the weekend, as clouds hang over much of the region. Right now it looks like the best chance of getting some sunshine later today will be over our southwestern counties….in other words southern sections of SE Missouri especially Doniphan to Kennett. Highs will range from the mid 40s southwest to the upper 30s northeast where it will remain cloudier. On Sunday a weak weather system will move through the region with even more clouds…and a few light showers in the afternoon and evening. Thankfully rainfall should be on the light side.