First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

As we get into next week we will continue with a ‘mainly cool and mainly dry’ pattern. A system passing to our south Tuesday night threatens to brush our southern counties e.g. the Bootheel and Tn with some light precip….but this should be gone by Wednesday. Temperatures look to remain in a relatively narrow range for the next week, with highs mainly in the 40s to near 50…and lows pretty close to freezing. Farther out, we may get into a warmer pattern for the first part of February.