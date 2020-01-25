First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Heartland weather looks to be mainly cool, uneventful and mainly precip-free over the next several days. One of the bigger challenges will be forecasting cloud cover…as numerous minor systems look to bring periods of mainly cloudy weather. Weak systems passing through tonight and tomorrow, for example, look to bring more clouds and even a slight chance of passing light shower or sprinkle. Rain chances overall, however, look pretty low (20% or so) for the next 24 hours despite extensive cloud cover. Highs tomorrow look to sneak up a few degrees.
As we get into next week we will continue with a ‘mainly cool and mainly dry’ pattern. A system passing to our south Tuesday night threatens to brush our southern counties e.g. the Bootheel and Tn with some light precip….but this should be gone by Wednesday. Temperatures look to remain in a relatively narrow range for the next week, with highs mainly in the 40s to near 50…and lows pretty close to freezing. Farther out, we may get into a warmer pattern for the first part of February.
