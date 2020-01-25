First Alert: A chance to to begin slowly drying out

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The heartland will receive a chance to dry out the next few days.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth said, as the pattern calms down for the next several days the heartland will get the chance to dry out.
Though Brian said the downside, is that sunshine may be hard to find this weekend as clouds are expected to hang over the heartland. The best chance of seeing sunshine in the heartland for right now, would be in our southwestern counties.
Highs for Saturday will range from the mid 40s southwest to the upper 30s northeast where it will remain cloudier.
For Sunday, a weak weather system will enter the heartland. The system will bring even more clouds and some light rain in the afternoon and evening.
Brain said the week ahead looks cool and quiet. A couple of systems are expected to pass just south of the heartland. Highs look to range in the 40s and low 50s, with lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
