4 firefighters injured after house fire near Sikeston

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Four Sikeston firefighters are injured after a roof collapsed on top of them while battling a house fire Friday night.
Firefighters from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a house on fire at 105 Bohannon Drive at 5:37 p.m. Friday night.
They were assisted by the Scott County Rural Fire Department, South Scott County Ambulance District and the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
Once firefighters arrived at the burning home, flames were found on the roof near the rear of the residence.
Firefighters went inside to fight the blaze. Moments later, the roof then collapsed and injured the four firefighters.
Those injured firefighters were taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.
Two of the officers sustained minor injuries from the heavy debris while another broke his hand. The fourth firefighter was kept overnight to monitor his injuries.
All of the firefighters are expected to recover from the injuries.
The home was not occupied at the time of the fire.
Sikeston DPS thanked the assisting agencies for their help with this incident.
