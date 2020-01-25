Eastern Illinois beats out SEMO 61-59

CHARLESTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Redhawks lost to Eastern Illinois 61-59 in the final seconds on Saturday, January 25.
It was a close game, but SEMO missed a 3-pointer at the very end of the game.
Starters for the SEMO included Alex Caldwell, Skyler Hogan, Quatarrius Wilson, DQ Nicholas and Sage Tolbert.
Previously, the Redhawks won their last four meetings with Eastern Illinois.
The Panthers remain undefeated at home this season.
Southeast Missouri State is now 0-8 in the OVC.
