Active and retired Illinois State Troopers involved in shooting, one killed

CHICAGO, ILL. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police have identified those involved in the shooting.
A retired ISP trooper was killed, while retired and active troopers are injured in a shooting.
According to ISP, on Jan. 24 around 10:13 p.m. an active off-duty trooper and two retired troopers where involved in a shooting at a cigar lounge near Chicago.
The active trooper District of Chicago veteran Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48. Is in the hospital in serious but stable condition.
One of the retired troopers, that ISP identifies as Special Agent Lloyd Graham, 55, was also taken to the hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.
The other retired trooper, that ISP identifies at Gregory Rieves, 51 has died from his injuries.
The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning, we are mourning the loss of a retired Trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
An area police department is investigating the shooting.
