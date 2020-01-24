Woman rescued from crashed vehicle, pinned against tree

Woman rescued from crashed vehicle, pinned against tree
The woman was removed from the vehicle by emergency personnel (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Adams | January 24, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 11:37 AM

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Rescue crews were on the scene of a crash on Jan. 23 in Fulton County, Kentucky.

Sheriff’s deputies said their officers and the Fulton Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on State Line Road at the Hickman County line.

The crash involved one vehicle. (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
The crash involved one vehicle. (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office) (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office)

Officials said they saw a woman yelling from the vehicle.

She was trapped inside the vehicle as it was pinned against a tree.

One woman was trapped inside. (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
One woman was trapped inside. (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office) (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Members of the South Fulton fire department and members from the Fulton Fire Department extracted the woman with mechanical tools.

She was freed from the vehicle and taken from the scene by emergency services.

Officials said she was pinned against a tree in the vehicle. (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
Officials said she was pinned against a tree in the vehicle. (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office) (Source: Fulton County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office)

An investigation found that the woman lost control of her vehicle and spun out of control causing her to go off the roadway.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.