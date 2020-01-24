Woman rescued from crashed vehicle, pinned against tree

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Rescue crews were on the scene of a crash on Jan. 23 in Fulton County, Kentucky.
Sheriff’s deputies said their officers and the Fulton Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on State Line Road at the Hickman County line.
Officials said they saw a woman yelling from the vehicle.
She was trapped inside the vehicle as it was pinned against a tree.
Officials said Members of the South Fulton fire department and members from the Fulton Fire Department extracted the woman with mechanical tools.
She was freed from the vehicle and taken from the scene by emergency services.
An investigation found that the woman lost control of her vehicle and spun out of control causing her to go off the roadway.
