When will the dreary weather end?!!!

Well...the dreary weather is here to stay for the rest of the day. A few scattered snow or rain showers possible through the afternoon hours. The precipitation will finally move east of the Heartland this evening and through the overnight hours. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A lot of clouds expected as we wake up Saturday morning. Clouds will slowly clear from the west, but temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s across much of the area. A few showers possible on Sunday. Much of next week looks seasonable with pretty low precipitation chances.