What you need to know Jan. 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Jan. 24.
We’ll have one more cold, wet day in store before we finally start to dry out over the weekend and into next week.
For today, the upper-level part of our current system will spin in from the west with more showery-type precipitation
We could see wet snow or even graupel mixing in with rain.
The best chance of any winter precip today looks to be over southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
That precipitation will be mainly rain showers in our southeastern counties. Accumulations should be minor on some raised surfaces over the hills of southeast Missouri as surface temps will be a bit above freezing.
None the less, some minor travel impacts are possible here and there especially around Van Buren, Ellington, Ironton, Farmington, Ste. Gen, Sparta, Mt. Vernon, etc.
Precip should be winding down early tonight with drier conditions overnight.
- The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has reported recalls on stools, pressure washers and power banks.
- The City of Cape Girardeau was recently victimized by a “malicious cyber-attack.”
- Butler County crews are cleaning up the “most complex methamphetamine laboratory” the sheriff said he’s ever seen.
- The healing process is still underway in Marshall County Ky two years after a school shooting took two lives and injured others.
This tiny, 3-month-old puppy got her head stuck in a tire.
A North Carolina mother found a total stranger using her children’s picture as his Facebook profile image.
