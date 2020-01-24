Silver Alert issued for West Memphis women

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for two missing West Memphis women.
According to the alert, law enforcement is looking for Carol Son and Mary Gibbs, both 76 years old.
Son was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, near Hope House Ministries in the 600-block of Highway 77. Officials said she was wearing a black, white and a gray-striped shirt, black shoes, and a black coat.
She is 5′1″ and weighs 155 pounds, with short white hair and brown eyes.
ASP says Son may be traveling in a black Ford Edge, with an Arkansas license plate of 943WRI, driven by Gibbs.
Gibbs is 5′8″ and weighs 205 pounds, with medium-length white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.
According to a post on the West Memphis Police Department Facebook page, there have been reports of Son and Gibbs being seen in Marion and in the Marked Tree area.
If you see either woman, contact local police immediately.
