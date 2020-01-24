Sheriff: Crews cleaning up ‘most complex’ meth lab he’s ever seen in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are cleaning up the “most complex methamphetamine laboratory” the sheriff said he’s ever seen.
“This is not a simple meth lab with a few chemicals mixing here and there,” Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said. “This particular situation involves numerous chemicals and hundreds of pieces of laboratory glassware and complex equipment.”
He said crews have been working on processing the lab for more than 24 hours.
The lab was found on Wednesday, January 22 at the 140 section of Moonstone Lane in Williamsville, off of JJ Highway. The homeowner, Floyd Martin was taken into custody on Wednesday night and his being held in the Butler County Jail on no bond.
He is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. More charges are expected.
“It is our belief that Martin was supplying a large number of people with methamphetamine in northern Butler County and southern Wayne County,” Sheriff Dobbs said.
He said on Thursday night deputies were still on the scene with the Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Agency to continue to remove the complex, red phosphorus meth lab.
