Sen. Hawley requests federal agencies outline decisions on possible travel restrictions for coronavirus

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter on potential travel restrictions for coronavirus.
He sent the letter on Friday, January 24 to the heads of the Departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Transportation and Department of State.
You can click here to read the full letter.
In it, he expressed “concerns about the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in China and request[ing] guidance on behalf of the American people about when and how the administration might consider restricting travel to the United States from affected regions of China.”
Chinese authorities are locking down three cities that are home to more than 25 million people because of the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a case of the coronavirus on Friday in a hospitalized patient in Chicago, Ill.
A Texas A&M student who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China was examined for a suspected case of coronavirus. Another man in his 30s in Washington was said to be in good condition following his diagnosis; he also had recently traveled to central China.
