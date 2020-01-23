Scattered rain and snow showers possible again tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. The area of rain and snow has moved out of the area and low clouds and fog are moving in. We are seeing many areas of drizzle developing as well and there will be an isolated shower or flurry possible. Temperatures will be cool with lows falling into the lower to middle 30s.
Friday we will see an upper level disturbance move across the area. This will allow for scattered rain or snow showers to develop. There will likely be a few isolated areas that receive a dusting of snow but right now travel impacts appear to be minimal. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The weekend looks to remain mostly cloudy and cool. We are watch a disturbance that will move to our south on Sunday. It may be close enough to produce some light precipitation in our southern counties.
